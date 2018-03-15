Wolters Kluwer Receives Top Rated Award from Trust Radius for its CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management Software

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Award based exclusively on customer input and satisfaction; consolidation and close, forecasting, and financial reporting and compliance recognized as particular strengths.

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that it has received a Top Rated Award in the corporate performance management category from TrustRadius, a review site for enterprise business technology.

The award was based on customer reviews submitted by CCH Tagetik clients as of January 26, 2018. Solutions within the corporate performance category receive feature scores for budgeting, planning, and forecasting; consolidation and close; financial reporting and compliance; analytics; and integration.Customers also have the opportunity to rate solutions for overall usability, implementation, support, likelihood to recommend, and likelihood to renew.

"CCH Tagetik earned a Top Rated Award for corporate performance management based directly on feedback from customers," said Megan Headley, TrustRadius research director. "Reviewers particularly praise its strong financial consolidation, close, and forecasting capabilities. The product also offers excellent financial reporting and compliance." According to Headley, the TrustRadius awards are unique in that they are an unbiased reflection of customer sentiment, based solely on user satisfaction scores. They are not influenced by analyst opinion or the vendor's company size, popularity, site traffic, or status as a TrustRadius customer.

"Our customers have always been our strongest advocates," said Manuel Vellutini, Executive Vice President, Commercial for CCH Tagetik. "We're very pleased to receive this award, and we're grateful for the strong customers relationship we've developed all over the world. The ongoing input and suggestions we receive from our clients keep us ahead of the market and ready to meet the rapidly changing needs of finance."

For more information on the Top Rated Award for corporate performance management, see the TrustRadius blog post, Announcing the Top Rated Corporate Performance Software for 2018. For information on CCH Tagetik's corporate performance solution, visit www.tagetik.com .

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy and efficiency. CCH Tagetik , a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provides solutions to CFOs for Corporate Performance Management.

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

