

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The US Government Thursday imposed sanctions on five Russian entities and 19 individuals, accusing them of Interfering with the 2016 U.S. presidential elections and carrying out malicious cyber-attacks.



Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said these sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia.



He announced that the Treasury intends to impose additional sanctions to hold Russian government officials and oligarchs accountable for their destabilizing activities by severing their access to the U.S. financial system.



Mnuchin mentioned the recent use of a military-grade nerve agent in a Russian attempt to murder two UK citizens.



The Internet Research Agency LLC, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, Concord Catering, Federal Security Service (FSB), a Russian intelligence organization, and Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), a Russian military intelligence organization, are the five Russian entities that the US has punished.



