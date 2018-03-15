London's FTSE 250 index was little moved on Thursday, with a rallying Hikma Pharmaceuticals leading the risers and PZ Cussons falling the most. Hikma has gained another 16% on top of gains on the back of the generic drug-maker's results the day before. Investors are being encouraged in their bargain hunting by upgrades to 'buy' at Citi and to 'hold' at Jefferies. "While the outlook for the US Generics industry and Hikma in particular remains challenging, we argue this is fully reflected in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...