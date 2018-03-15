Sentiment among US housebuilders remained strong in March, according to data released on Thursday. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dipped to 70 from a downwardly-revised 71 in March, coming in below expectations for a reading of 72. Although the index has fallen for three consecutive months, it is still at a very high level by historical standards. The index measuring future sales expectations dropped two points to 78 and the index gauging buyer traffic ...

