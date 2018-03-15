Carolina Industrial Trucks: CITrucks to Visit Modex 2018 Event in Atlanta

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Carolina Industrial Trucks (CITrucks), a material handling business in Charlotte, NC, is proud to announce that they will be visiting the Modex 2018 event in Atlanta. While they will not have a booth themselves, company President Stewart Potts, CEO John Cotham, and VP of Sales Brian Rhoads will be attending to view Hyundai's booth, which will be Booth B2763.

Stewart Potts from Carolina Industrial Trucks says, "We are very excited to be attending the Modex 2018 show this year. It is one of the industry's highest attended and most influential shows, and we are very excited to see what everyone has to offer. We are going specifically for the Hyundai booth, as this is the main brand that we focus on ourselves."

The Modex 2018 Show is an opportunity for industry professionals to connect, learn, and meet face to face. The show has won numerous awards for excellence and importance to the industry as a whole. The show organizers understand the acceleration of supply chain and manufacturing operations, and the show provides an opportunity for forward-thinking decisions to be made by professionals in the industry. Those interested in talking to CITrucks about the material handling services they offer can contact their corporate location at 11112 Carpet Street, Charlotte, NC 28273. They also have five other locations throughout North and South Carolina.

"We are really excited about making new connections with other industry professionals at this event," adds Potts. "It will be a chance to look at some of the latest cutting-edge solutions and see what the main trends for 2018 will be. The show truly offers the best of the best in the industry and we will make sure our customers benefit from this knowledge as well."

It is clear from CITruck's many reviews that the company wants to go above and beyond for their customers. Those who view their Facebook page, for instance, can see Michael R. stating, "So much more than a forklift dealership. CIT is a business partner that will help your company every step of the way." Attending the Modex event is just one of the many ways in which they aim to achieve this.

