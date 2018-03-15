Technavio market research analysts forecast the solar thermal market in Europeto grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005730/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the solar thermal market in Europe from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the solar thermal market in Europe by technology (low and medium temperature and high temperature). The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, and others.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the change in energy mix as a key factor contributing to the growth of the solar thermal market in Europe

Change in energy mix

The rapid growth in urbanization has had a massive impact on power consumption. Most of the power and heat needs are met by using fossil fuel, which is harmful to the atmosphere. Therefore, the demand for the clean and efficient power source is increasing across the globe.

Advancing from fossil fuels to renewable sources is the key to achieving economic, social, and environmental development. The total cost of producing electricity from renewable sources is relatively higher than by conventional sources of power generation. However, renewable technology is evolving much faster, posing stiff competition to the fossil fuel power plants. Low carbon emissions from renewable sources and the competitive cost of producing electricity have led to the continuous investments in renewable energy globally. The EU aims to have 20% share of its gross final energy consumption from renewable sources by 2020. For instance, Sweden had more than half of its energy from renewable sources in its gross final consumption of energy.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for power research, "The increased focus on renewable sources is attracting more investments in the energy industry, which will drive the solar thermal market during the forecast period. The shift toward renewable sources is further fueled by the ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016. The key aim of this agreement is to reduce the global temperature to 2-degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial levels. Governments across the globe are taking initiatives to increase the use of renewable sources of energy. This is likely to drive investments in renewable sources, thereby driving the market for solar thermal systems."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Solar thermal market in Europe segmentation analysis

Germany was the leading country for the solar thermal market in Europe in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 32%, followed by Spain. Increasing number of cities across the world are developing programs for deployment of smart solutions. Europe is one of the leading regions in the number of smart city projects. European Commission that has launched the European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities (EIPSCC), which has been the key driving factor for the increase in the number of projects. The sustainable integrated solutions include higher energy efficiency, innovation, better transport solutions, and efficient use of ICT.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005730/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com