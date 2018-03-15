The "U.K. Compound Feed Market 2017 Analysis Forecasts 2013-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.K. compound feed industry accounts for around 1.5% of global production and has been growing at the steady rate in the last five years. The market is expected to maintain a steady CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The growing concern among the farmers and the consumers about the use of antibiotics and rising incidences of animal disease outbreaks is creating a strong demand for compound feed and feed additives. The detrimental effects of continuous use of drugs is affecting the quality of the livestock paving way for use of more feed additives in compound feed. Rising cost of raw materials due to adverse climatic conditions, globally and competition between food and fuel industry for raw materials is subjecting the farmers to price pressures. The compound feed industry is heavily dependent on the imports to maintain steady supply of raw materials, thereby exposing it to the risk of market volatility.

Poultry and ruminant are the major consumers of compound feed accounting for around 80% of the total consumption. Intensive farming systems which is more prominent in poultry industry has advanced in pig and dairy sectors, however in small scale. The livestock farming sector, with the support of the Government, is expected to evolve into larger and more highly intensive systems across all animal types. This switch to intensive farming systems will maintain the steady demand for compound feed and feed additives.

Brexit has opened several opportunities for U.Ks agricultural enterprise along with livestock farming to maintain food security and improve the trading balance. The Government is focused on developing a highly efficient agriculture and livestock industry led by the latest research and technological developments. The push from the Government for the development of animal production systems is helping the compound feed manufacturers in technological developments, raw material procurement, legislation and vertical integration.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2013 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

Emphasis on Industrialization of Livestock Industry in Asia and South America

Increased Consumption of Livestock Products

Growth in Aquaculture Industries

Increased Weightage on Safety of Meat and Milk Products

Restraints

Use of Raw Materials-Feed vs Fuel Debate

Anti-Livestock Global Narrative

Growing Consumption of Plant Based Proteins

Environmental concern

Opportunities

Organic Feed

Increasing Awareness in Africa

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Company Profiles

Alltech

Cargill

CP Foods

DaChan Group

De Heus Voeders B.V.

DeKalb Feeds

For Farmers B.V.

Haid Group

JA Zen-Noh

Kent Feeds

Land O Lakes

New Hope Liuhe

Nutreco N.V.

Tangrenshen Group (TRS)

Wen's Food Group

