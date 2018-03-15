The "U.K. Compound Feed Market 2017 Analysis Forecasts 2013-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.K. compound feed industry accounts for around 1.5% of global production and has been growing at the steady rate in the last five years. The market is expected to maintain a steady CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The growing concern among the farmers and the consumers about the use of antibiotics and rising incidences of animal disease outbreaks is creating a strong demand for compound feed and feed additives. The detrimental effects of continuous use of drugs is affecting the quality of the livestock paving way for use of more feed additives in compound feed. Rising cost of raw materials due to adverse climatic conditions, globally and competition between food and fuel industry for raw materials is subjecting the farmers to price pressures. The compound feed industry is heavily dependent on the imports to maintain steady supply of raw materials, thereby exposing it to the risk of market volatility.
Poultry and ruminant are the major consumers of compound feed accounting for around 80% of the total consumption. Intensive farming systems which is more prominent in poultry industry has advanced in pig and dairy sectors, however in small scale. The livestock farming sector, with the support of the Government, is expected to evolve into larger and more highly intensive systems across all animal types. This switch to intensive farming systems will maintain the steady demand for compound feed and feed additives.
Brexit has opened several opportunities for U.Ks agricultural enterprise along with livestock farming to maintain food security and improve the trading balance. The Government is focused on developing a highly efficient agriculture and livestock industry led by the latest research and technological developments. The push from the Government for the development of animal production systems is helping the compound feed manufacturers in technological developments, raw material procurement, legislation and vertical integration.
Key Deliverables
- Market trends since 2013 and five year forecasts of market growth
- Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
- Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
- Supply demand side trend and analysis
- Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
- Insights on growth potential of the market
- Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted
- Competitive landscape of the industry
Industry Dynamics
Drivers
- Emphasis on Industrialization of Livestock Industry in Asia and South America
- Increased Consumption of Livestock Products
- Growth in Aquaculture Industries
- Increased Weightage on Safety of Meat and Milk Products
Restraints
- Use of Raw Materials-Feed vs Fuel Debate
- Anti-Livestock Global Narrative
- Growing Consumption of Plant Based Proteins
- Environmental concern
Opportunities
- Organic Feed
- Increasing Awareness in Africa
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Summary
3. Industry Dynamics
4. Market Size and Forecast
5. Competitive Analysis
6. Company Profiles
- Alltech
- Cargill
- CP Foods
- DaChan Group
- De Heus Voeders B.V.
- DeKalb Feeds
- For Farmers B.V.
- Haid Group
- JA Zen-Noh
- Kent Feeds
- Land O Lakes
- New Hope Liuhe
- Nutreco N.V.
- Tangrenshen Group (TRS)
- Wen's Food Group
