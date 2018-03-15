UK based off-grid developer BBOX and online renewable energy investment platform Trine have raised €1 million from crowdfunded investments in less than one month. The financing will be disbursed at the beginning of April, to enable BBOX to scale up its operations in Kenya.Online investment platform Trine launched the first of six crowdfunding rounds for off-grid developer BBOX on 10th February, and hit its €1 million target on 9th March. The two organizations plan further investment rounds through Trine's online platform to raise a total of €6 million, which according to BBOX will be the largest ...

