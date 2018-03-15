Why Artificial Intelligence is Making Day Trading Obsolete, Research Revealed by OpenBlock

WARSAW, Poland, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Research over the last two years has shown that digital currencies have become a source of high marginal returns considering their ample trading opportunities and skyrocketing prices. Consequently, they allow individual traders to take advantage of multiple aspects of digital currencies often without the knowledge of the pitfalls of trading, such as high volatility that leads to major price swings.

Trading in cryptocurrencies has always been a risky endeavor considering the opaque background of various coins. A trader must know the complexities of trading and understand a rapidly growing cryptocurrency landscape. Considering the fact that the crypto market remains open 24/7 with little oversight and is highly volatile, this environment has led to the perfect storm of both huge losses and huge gains.

Monitoring trends to make the right decision is a tricky task that involves deep analysis of market trends, fundamentals, 30-day moving averages and so much more. Although gaining information from the internet is not a difficult task, it's important to absorb the correct data from unbiased sources continually. A single individual would have a hard time performing these time-consuming and often mundane tasks day in and day out with precision.

The advantages of A.I. trading over human trading are that A.I. has predetermined trading rules, trades 24 hours a day, zero emotional breakdown, understands risk management and so on..

Considering the huge potential crypto markets have to offer, OpenBlock has solved all of these issues with an automated trading bot. OpenBlock has carried out two years of investment and extensive research and development into a proven trading bot that solves all the problems of human day trading and provides consistent profits day in and day out.

OBi, is OpenBlocks' automated cryptocurrency trading bot that will bring trading returns to the Open Block platform token holders. This allows people from almost anywhere in the world to participate by staking their tokens on the network. Individuals that do not have the time or the basic knowledge of crypto trading can benefit from the continuously growing digital currency marketplace without sitting in front of a computer pulling their hair out trying to make money. OBi is a highly advanced automated trading bot that does all the heavy lifting for members of the OpenBlock community 24 hours a day. Obi trades dozens of currency pairs of crypto simultaneously while it scans the markets, analyzes charts and performs fundamental analysis around the clock which is above and beyond what any human trader could ever perform on a consistent basis. OBi has the ability to trade up to 1200 round trips in a single 24 hour period. Artificial intelligence is the future of trading, and OpenBlock is at the forefront of this trading revolution.

OpenBlock believes in complete and utter transparency and livestreams its trades in realtime on http://www.OpenBlock.co and the official OpenBlock Youtube Channel. Obi posts the results daily of individual trades and daily profits earned. This ensures that staking participants are always in the loop. OpenBlock is truly building a formidable company that is here for the long run and has a sustainable business model

OpenBlocks' first round of Presale is currently underway.