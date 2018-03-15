POXEL SA (Euronext POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that it will report its financial results for full year 2017 on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 5:45 PM CET (Paris time) / 12:45 PM EDT (New York time).

The management team will host a conference call at 7:00 PM CET, Paris time 2:00 PM EDT, New York time, to review the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the conference call, please use one of the following dial-in numbers at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

USA: +1 844-286-0643

UK: +44 (0) 20 71943759

FR: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

Followed by the PIN code: 44674523#

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To access the replay, please use one of the following numbers:

USA: +1 646-722-4969

UK: +44(0) 2033645147

FR: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 60

The passcode for the replay is 418732208#

About Poxel SA

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We have successfully completed the Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., EU and Japan. Together, with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, we are conducting the Phase 3 TIMES program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Our partner Roivant Sciences will be responsible for Imeglimin's development and commercialization in countries outside of Poxel's partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. Our second program, PXL770, a first in class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in Phase 1 and we plan on developing it for the treatment of NASH. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxelpharma.com).

Contacts:

Poxel SA

Jonae R. Barnes, +1 617-818-2985

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations

jonae.barnes@poxelpharma.com

or

Investor relations Media EU/US

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer, +49 89 238 877 34

or

Stephanie May, +49 171 185 56 82

may@trophic.eu

or

Investor relations Media France

NewCap

Florent Alba/Nicolas Merigeau, +33 1 44 71 98 55

poxel@newcap.fr