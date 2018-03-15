High-Risk Industries Uplift Demand for Eye and Face Protection Equipment in North America, says Frost & Sullivan

Growth opportunities in the market are likely to be driven by higher compliance rates and unit volume growth of low-cost substitutes

SANTA CLARA, California, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, Forecast to 2022, finds that the industry generated revenues of $1,1 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% to reach $1,3 million by 2022. The fastest growing segments are expected to be eye and face protection, followed by head and ear protection, due to the rise of high-risk industries and increased worker safety regulations. The report provides an assessment of disruptive trends; drivers and restraints; market share; competitive environment for players such as Honeywell, 3M, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Moldex and MSA; and revenue forecasts across head, eye, ear, and face protection.

"High-risk industries such as oil and gas and sectors like laser eyewear will experience a significant development as PPE protection is considered essential to support worker safety," said Arun Ramesh, Visionary Science Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Compliance and adoption will be boosted as regulatory bodies increase their scrutiny of safety practices and providers direct their investment toward educating end users on workplace injuries."

Fragmentation, stratification, and consolidation are forcing manufacturers to rethink their business strategies. To position products competitively in the marketplace, Ramesh recommends participants focus on providing affordable products with clear value-addition. This strategy can be achieved through close collaboration with end users in the design and product development stages.

Further strategic imperatives for success and expansion include:

Investing in research and development to develop products that go beyond checking the boxes of fit, form, and function and that cater to millennials ;

to develop products that go beyond checking the boxes of fit, form, and function and that cater to ; Encouraging an entrepreneurial environment with close collaboration with end-users in the ecosystem;

with close collaboration with end-users in the ecosystem; Advancing the interoperability of PPE by designing products that can withstand high-risk and rugged environments;

by designing products that can withstand high-risk and rugged environments; Bringing to the market products that meet stringent safety regulatory standards ; and

; and Focusing on products that come equipped with smart PPE features such as situational awareness, augmented reality features and location sensing.

Growth in the market is likely to be driven by commoditized products and specialty products. "Product innovations such as two-way radio communication, prescription eyewear with anti-scratch and anti-reflective coatings, and welding helmets with continuous variable controls are gaining adoption in the PPE market," noted Ramesh. "Furthermore, the entry of millennials in the workforce is creating demand for fashionable eyewear that comes equipped with non-metallic or non-conductive frames and wrap style."

