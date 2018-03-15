Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies (CSE: NITE) one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "NITE", having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Westbay Ventures (TSXV: WEST). The company acquired 100% of ChargaCard by issuing approximately 39.5 million shares to the shareholders of ChargaCard.

Cryptanite is a P2P payment processing network developing full-service blockchain and cryptocurrency

solutions with end to end payment solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. Web and mobile apps include credit and debit products for fiat and cryptocurrency markets.

Cryptanite is also a B2C bill payment product for the informal credit markets, which allows service sector

businesses to provide their clients with direct credit lines and streamlined payment processing. The company's Cryptonite mobile app allows customers to pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies, in both POS retail, e-commerce and bill pay markets.

The company is mining a variety of cryptocurrencies based on its proprietary algorithm designed to identify the top performing cryptocurrencies by leveraging artificial intelligence. They will soon be launching cloud mining operations so that users can also start mining cryptocurrencies right from their mobile phone. The company is also exploring renewable energy mining operations leveraging hydroelectric, solar and wind energy.

John Eagleton, CEO, stated: "We are excited to be trading on the CSE and with the capital raised, the Company will accelerate its commercialization efforts of our Blockchain based payment networks for enterprise and consumer applications."

The company is well financed, having recently closed a private placement, raising gross proceeds of $3,685,249 through the placement of 8,189,442 shares at $0.45 per share.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cryptanite.com, contact John Eagleton, CEO, john@chargacard.com.

