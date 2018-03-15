ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018 OF KUDELSKI SA

All proposals of the Board of Directors have been accepted by a strong majority.?

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election have been approved.

A distribution of CHF 0.10 per bearer share will be paid out March 22, 2018.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, SWITZERLAND - March 15, 2018- The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the company's headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne. All proposals of the Board of Directors were voted with strong majorities. 139 shareholders attended the Meeting or were represented corresponding to 65,935,989 shares out of a total of 96,038,544 shares.

The shareholders approved the annual report, Kudelski SA's financial statements and the Group's 2017 consolidated accounts and profit allocation. They also approved the reports of the Group auditors, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2017.

Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Patrick Foetisch, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross, Claude Smadja and Alexandre Zeller were re-elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders re-elected Messrs. Patrick Foetisch, Claude Smadja, Pierre Lescure and Alexandre Zeller as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Group's audit firm for a one-year period. Mr. Jean-Marc Emery, notary in Morges, was re-elected as an independent representative for a one-year period.

An ordinary distribution of CHF 0.10 per bearer shares and of CHF 0.01 per registered share -not subject to withholding tax as it is funded from the capital contribution reserve -will be paid on March 22, 2018 upon presentation of coupon n°18.

Note

The 2017 Annual Report PDF file is available on: (https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications: https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications)

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cyber security solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. The Kudelski Group is also a technology leader in the area of access control and management of people or vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group holds over 5,300 issued and pending patents worldwide and is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit (www.nagra.com: https://www.nagra.com/)

Contacts

Santino Rumasuglia

Kudelski Group

Vice President - Head of Investor Relations

+1 480 430 9952

(santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com: mailto:santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com)

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Manager Media relations

+41 21 732 01 81

+1 415 962 5005

(cedric.alber@nagra.com: mailto:cedric.alber@nagra.com)