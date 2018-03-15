Daily Litecoin News UpdateWe can shortlist at least three reasons that caused crypto prices to crash on Wednesday. None, however, had anything to do with Litecoin directly. And looking at Litecoin's price performance, it's heartening to see some common sense prevail in the market.Just to be clear, Litecoin has been the only crypto in the top 10 that has largely held out against the marketwide selling pressure.Now, in case you didn't follow, here are the three plausible reasons driving this frenzied sell-off.Firstly, the U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on crypto regulations yesterday was a major disappointment for crypto lovers. Cryptos were called a "crock".

