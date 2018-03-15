Water Intelligence has acquired its franchise in California for $252,000 after raising £4.2m in a placing to fund several acquisitions, the company said on Thursday. The leak detection and remediation services company has acquired the American Lead Detection franchise in Bakersfield after purchasing another such franchise in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this month. Patrick DeSouza, executive chairman of Water Intelligence, said: "American Leak Detection can now make a difference in an ...

