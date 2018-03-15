Globalworth Real Estate announced the acquisition of Warta Tower, a modern office tower in the City Centre West district of Warsaw, by Globalworth Poland for a consideration of 55m on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said Warta Tower, completed in 2000, comprises approximately 28,000 square metres of gross leasable area, and offered "outstanding" architectural qualities including an "iconic" lobby. It said the 21-floor building was multi-tenanted, with TUiR Warta - an insurance and reinsurance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...