Wall Street is registering slight gains on the back of upbeat data on US manufacturing, apparently brushing off simmering tensions on the trade front with China and on the geopolitical side of things with the Russian Federation. At 1512 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was climbing 1.09% or 271.52 points to 25,028.58, alongside a rise of 0.37% or 10.04 points to 2,759.52 for the S&P 500 and a gain of 0.31% or 22.92 points to 7,519.45 on the Nasdaq Composite. Acting as a backdrop, stocks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...