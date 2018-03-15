

TORONTO, March 15, 2018 /GlobeNewswire/ -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') announces that BlackRock, Inc. ('BlackRock') filed a TR-1 with the Financial Conduct Authority on 14 March 2018 to indicate their holdings have increased to 39,874,076 common shares representing 11.21% of the issued share capital of the Company based on Dalradian's outstanding shares of 355,493,448.



About Dalradian Resources Inc. Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.



For more information:



Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5600 investor@dalradian.com



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat +44 (0)20 7383 5100



Numis Securities Limited (Broker) John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam +44 (0)20 7260 1000



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Dalradian Resources Inc. via GlobeNewswire



BRS65L4R53



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX