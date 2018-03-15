The "Europe Whey Protein Market 2018 Analysis Forecasts 2014-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Whey protein market accounts for largest market share of around 40% of the global market revenue in 2017. The market was worth $3.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.9% during the review period.
Increasing market revenue in this region is due to the increase in number of geriatric population and fitness clubs. Of all the major economies in Europe, U.K. accounts for around 18% of total whey protein market followed by Germany, France, Russia, Spain and Italy. Russia's whey protein market is forecasted to be the fastest growing in the region at the CAGR of 8.1%.
Changing socio economic trends and dietary patterns in Europe has led to shift in dietary patterns leading to more demand for plant proteins over animal proteins. Rising trend of fitness center and health clubs is estimated to drive the whey protein market in near future. In addition, the growth in market has been demand driven from sports and infant formula industry. Furthermore, growing negative publicity and corresponding concern towards the harmful effects of meat and meat products is creating demand for substitute protein products, creating customer base for whey proteins.
Growing awareness about the whey protein products in health sector is the major driving factor whey protein market in European countries. Moreover, increasing demand of pharmaceuticals products and pediatric foods is expected to boost the European whey protein market growth over the years.
Major producers of whey protein and its products are Carbery Group, Arla Foods, Glanbia PLC, Meggle Group and Valio Limited. All these companies are continuously exploring the new application of whey protein across various industry segments. Aggressive marketing of major players has increased the sales of whey protein in recent years. Arla Foods Ingredients, a Denmark based dairy conglomerate has launched WheyHi as a part of its latest marketing campaign which is called Whey protein Better. The focus is to create awareness about nutrition benefits and multiple applications of whey protein and enable beverage and food companies to benefit from growing trend by entering new categories with huge market potential.
Key Deliverables
- Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth
- Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
- Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
- Supply demand side trend and analysis
- Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
- Insights on growth potential of the market in key countries
- Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted
- Competitive landscape of the industry
Industry Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits of Supplement Diets
- Growing Use of Whey Proteins in Functional Food and Beverages Industry
- Increasing Demand for Dairy Alternatives Ingredients and Proteins
Restraints
- High Cost of Ingredients and Production
- Growing Vegan Population Alternatives to Whey Protein
- Health Safety Concerns and Undefined Regulations
Opportunities
- Growing Dietary Supplement Prescription
- Surging Demand of High Quality Protein in Food Industry
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Summary
3. Industry Dynamics
4. Market Size and Forecast
5. Country Market Share
6. Competitive Analysis
7. Company Profiles
