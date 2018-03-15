Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (Ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), an independent European audiovisual content platform, announces today the finalisation of the acquisition of a majority stake in Makever group following to the terms of the press release dated 9 February 2018.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more targeted operating businesses or companies in the traditional and digital media content and entertainment industries in Europe. The Company was formed by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and raised €250 million in April 2016 from an initial public offering on the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

In March 2017, Mediawan acquired Groupe AB and thus became an independent leader in audiovisual content in French-speaking Europe. The Group is active in the production and distribution of television series, TV movies, cartoons and documentaries and in the publication of TV channels and associated digital services.

With the acquisition of CC&C in July 2017, the entering into exclusive talks with ON kids family in December 2017 and the acquisition of EuropaCorp Television's business (excluding US series) in January 2018, Mediawan continued its growth strategy in international content in the field of fiction, documentaries and animated content.

