Arton Capital Announces Next Step in IMC Defamation Case

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dubai Court confirms defamation and violation of media practice

Arton Advisors, part of the Arton Capital group of companies, global leaders specializing in investor programmes for residency and citizenship, is planning to file for compensation as a next step in its case against the Investment Migration Council (IMC). In June of last year, Arton Advisors FZE filed a Court case with reference no. 521/2017 against a highly defamatory report, instigated by the Investment Migration Council (IMC), which contained many inaccuracies resulted in significant reputational damage to Arton Advisors.

The Dubai Court expert confirmed on March 13 all the defamatory materials mentioned in IMC's report and considered such action adversely affects the reputation of Arton Advisors. The case no.521/2017 is now concluded.

The Court media expert agreed the report was defamatory under Dubai law. Based on the findings, Arton Advisors, as part of the Arton Capital group of companies, reserves the right to pursue anybody that promoted, or funded this report, in the criminal courts of Dubai.

The case centres on the publication of the report "In Whose Interest - Shadows Over the Hungarian Residency Bond Program", which was sponsored and publicised by the IMC. At the time IMC had a representative office in Dubai run by Citizenship Invest.

Despite repeated warnings from Arton Advisors' lawyers, the IMC continued to promote the report and even proceeded with discussing it in a special session at its annual meeting in Geneva in 5-7 June 2017. The IMC also promoted the report at a press conference in Budapest, Hungary on March 16 2017, and through numerous articles which were published in the aftermath.

Arton Advisors' rights have been reserved as it presses forward with pursuing damages against those involved in the publication of the report.

About Arton: ArtonAdvisors is part of the Arton groups of companies, which empower individuals and families to becomeglobal citizens by investing in alternative residency and citizenship around the world. This is accomplished through a bespoke service experience, which simplifies complexity and is supported and sustained by long-term relationships.

As a global financial advisory firm specializing in investor programmes for residence and citizenship, the company plays a critical role in empowering governments, consultants, legal and financial professionals, and investors to meet their goals efficiently, effectively and responsibly.

CONTACT INFORMATION