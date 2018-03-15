Following its approval by the FDA, SuperSonic Imagine's Aixplorer is gaining recognition amongst hepatologists

Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI)(Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PME-PEA eligible), a company specialising in medical imaging using ultrasound technology, announced today that it will be installing Aixplorer Ultimate ultrasound systems in the gastroenterology departments of five Auvergne hospitals in France.

The Aixplorer Ultimate ultrasound system features ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which is used to view and measure the stiffness of liver tissue non-invasively, safely and precisely using color mapping. This measurement helps determine the severity of liver fibrosis, making SWE an alternative to biopsies, which are expensive and invasive tests, with a high mortality rate.

The historical region of Auvergne had only two devices to measure liver elasticity, located in Clermont Ferrand and Riom. To free up the hospital units in Clermont Ferrand and Riom and to offer medical service locally for inhabitants of the Allier, Cantal and Haute-Loire departments, Professor Abergel, Head of Gastroenterology at the Clermont Ferrand university hospital, took on a project to provide all of the Auvergne departments with elastography equipment. With the help of a number of hospital departments, biomedical services and the pharmaceutical industry, enough money was raised for five new devices to measure liver elasticity.

The gastroenterology departments at the Estaing university hospital, the Chataigneraie clinic (Puy-de-Dôme), and hospitals in Montluçon (Allier), Puy-en-Velay (Haute-Loire) and Aurillac (Cantal) are now equipped with the latest generation Aixplorer Ultimate ultrasound system.

With the Aixplorer Ultimate ultrasound system, hepatologists benefit from new tried-and-tested clinical indicators such as the measure of liver elasticity using SWE, which improves screening for cirrhosis regardless of the cause (virus, overweight patient, or alcohol abuse). The Aixplorer Ultimate also allows clinicians to quantify liver fibrosis (scarring in the liver) and fatty liver (hepatic steatosis) as well as help diagnose afflictions of the pancreas, liver and bile ducts. This technology broadens the possibilities for hepatologists. Generally, each elastography exam is coupled with biochemical analyses of the blood such as APRI, FIB-4, FibroTest, FibroMètre and Hepascore tests to assess liver fibrosis non-invasively. "Next we aim to work with regional drug rehabilitation centers to try to improve the early detection of cirrhosis", explains Professor Abergel

SuperSonic Imagine recently received FDA approval for its Aixplorer and Aixplorer Ultimate ultrasound systems, as tools to improve clinical care for patients with liver conditions. Since these tools are highly useful for hepatologists and radiologists, the additional approval by the FDA strengthens SuperSonic Imagine's clinical strategy to develop and market non-invasive tools for assessing the severity of liver conditions (liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)). Aixplorer products have appeared in over 130 clinical publications detailing the use of SWE for patients with liver conditions.

Find out more about SuperSonic Imagine and its solutions to improve care for liver conditions during the JFHOD (Journées Francophones d'Hépato-gastroentérologie d'Oncologie Digestive) from March 22 to 25, at the Palais des Congrès in Paris at stand no. 23. Technocenter, Thursday, March 22 at 2.30 pm and Echocenter, Friday, March 23 at 9.30 am.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), Supersonic Imagine is a company that specialises in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound platform, Aixplorer, which uses UltraFast technology that can acquire images around 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast Doppler technology, Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging and, more recently, TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualise and analyse the stiffness of tissue in real-time using a reliable, reproducible and non-invasive procedure. This is an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant lesions or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 publications have demonstrated the value of SWE in the care of patients with a wide range of diseases. The UltraFast Doppler combines colour flow imaging and pulsed wave Doppler into one simple test, providing physicians with the results of both simultaneously, therefore enhancing the efficiency. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a higher level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved colour sensitivity and spatial resolution, while maintaining exceptional 2D image quality. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialisation of Aixplorer on the main markets. Since April 2014, the SuperSonic Imagine company has been listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006146/en/

Contacts:

SuperSonic Imagine

Marketing Communication

Emmanuelle Vella

emmanuelle.vella@supersonicimagine.com

+33 4 86 79 03 27

or

FP2COM

Media Relations EU

Florence Portejoie

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

+33 6 07 76 82 83

or

NewCap

Investor Relations EU

Pierre Laurent Florent Alba supersonicimagine@newcap.fr

+33 1 44 71 98 55

or

Pascale Communication

Media Relations US

Amy Phillips

amy@pascalecommunications.com

+1 412 327 9499