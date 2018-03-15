Vivo Energy and Resolution Call Tops the List of Best Places To Work in Morocco for 2018

CASABLANCA, Morocco, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Vivo Energy, Resolution Call, HPS Worldwide, Webhelp, Teleperformance, Comdata, Hilti, Arval, Masen, Chaabi LLD, Nestle, Promamec, Roche, Nomac were awarded the best place to work in Morocco for 2018, according to the annual Workplace program driven by the global research firm BPTW and Best Companies Group USA. Best Places to Work program is an international programproviding employers in different regions the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

"We are convinced that the key to the success of any organization lies in the quality of its Human Capital and we strive to preserve our most precious wealth the Women and Men who constitute the beating heart of our Company," said M. Asaf SASAOGLU, General Manager de Vivo Energy Morocco, a downstream petroleum company operating in 16 countries across Africa that encompass the supply, storage, distribution, and retail of a range of petroleum products.

"I am extremely proud of our teams, they knew how to challenge themselves, carry the strategy to make our organization a successful company," says Mazigh BENHALLA, CEO of Resolution Call Morocco, a subsidiary of a leading French group in the telecommunications and internet access market.

"It is with great joy that we receive for the second year in a row the Best Place to Work Award in Morocco," said Corinne Schamber, CEO of Teleperformance Morocco, the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management.

"We work continuously to make our employees feel confident and recognize HPS. as the ideal environment for their personal and professional growth," said Brahim Berrada, Managing Director of HPS Worldwide, an innovative payment solutions and services company at the forefront of the international payment industry.

"Webhelp is fully committed as a responsible company and concerned about the well-being of its employees for more than 15 years. Our slogan: Work Hard and Have Fun!", said M. Philippe BROUTIN, Managing Director of WebHelp Morocco, a international leader in outsourced customer relationship management.

"We offer him the opportunity to carve out his scope of work, flexibility in his execution and the right to share results and merit," said Mohamed Naoufal LAHLOU, General Manager of Promamec Morocco, a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical products.

"Respect for our employees and our customers is one of our greatest values," said M. Bruno LE CICLE, CEO of Nestlé Morocco, the world leading Nutrition, Health and Wellness company.

"Our human capital is our strength and pride, this belief is part of our core values '‹'‹that define our working methods and the relationships we have with our employees," said Mohamed ANIS, HR Director of COMDATA Group Morocco, a multinational leading BPO company specialized in customer experience activities.

"The management team's job is to create an environment that allows the employees to grow while having a common goal: customer satisfaction," according to Clément VERNOUD, Managing Director of HILTI Morocco, a multinational company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for the construction, building maintenance, and mining industries, mainly to the professional end-user.

"We promote a collaborative environment of sharing and respect with the taste of the challenge is in our DNA," said M. Obaid AMRANE, Director of MASEN, the agency in charge of leading the solar projects in Morocco.

"At Roche Morocco, we are committed every day to the equality and well-being of our employees; we make sure that all staff can benefit from an open, innovative working environment that is conducive to the development of everyone," said Dr. Bart VANHAUWERE, General Manager of Roche Morocco, a Swiss multinational healthcare company that operates worldwide in Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.

"We value our employees and provide a workplace in which competent, talented and dedicated professionals can flourish," said Kamal SID, General Manager of NOMAC Morocco, a leading Operation & Maintenance (O&M) service provider for water desalination and power generation plants.

"This recognition validates the commitment of companies in Morocco to provide the employees with a positive work environment that challenges and encourages them to develop personally and professionally,"said Hamza Idrissi Program Manager for Morocco

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.meilleuremployeuraumaroc.com

Contacts

Best Places To Work

Press: Hamza Idrissi

Email: info@meilleuremployeuraumaroc.com

Tel: +44-203-129-5354

