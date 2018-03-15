Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - Jim O'Rourke, President and CEO of Copper Mountain Mining Corporation speaks about their mine that produces approximately 80 million pounds of copper a year.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/copper-mountain-ceo-clip-90sec/

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 12 - Mar. 25, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) is a Canadian based mining company whose flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia, near the town of Princeton. The Company has a strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation who own 25% of the mine. The Copper Mountain mine produces about 100 million pounds of copper equivalent production per year, including significant gold and silver credits, all of which are shipped to Japan for smelting in one of Mitsubishi's copper smelters.

www.cumtn.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com