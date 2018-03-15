Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - Steve Higgins, Director of Storage and Refining at Royal Canadian Mint speaks about direct ownership of silver or gold.





Canadian Gold & Silver Reserves is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 12 - Mar. 25, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Canadian Gold & Silver Reserves (TSX: MNT) (TSX: MNS):

The Royal Canadian Mint established the Canadian Gold Reserves Program in order to provide an exchange-traded investment vehicle that tracks the price of gold and makes investing directly in physical gold available to institutional and retail investors. Exchange-Traded Receipts ("ETRs") are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and may be bought and sold on the TSX like any other exchange-listed securities.

