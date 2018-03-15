HONG KONG, Mar 15, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), one of the world's leading entertainment marketplaces, opens on 19 March and continues through 22 March. FIMLART is one of nine events under the Entertainment Expo Hong Kong, which opens on the same day with a Kick-off Ceremony.Guests will include Paul Chan, Financial Secretary, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Raymond Yip, Acting Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC); Zhou Jiandong, Deputy Director-General, Film Bureau, State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of The People's Republic of China; Terry Lai, Chairman of the HKTDC Entertainment Industry Advisory Committee; and Leon Lai, Ambassador of the Entertainment Expo.About 850 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions will participate in the 22rd edition of FILMART. Alongside major Hong Kong film companies; this year's event will feature greater exhibitor participation from various Chinese mainland provinces and cities, including Guangdong, Hangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai and Hunan. Exhibitors from Sichuan and Chongqing will also form new regional pavilions for the first time.In addition, more than 360 exhibitors from Belt and Road countries, including Russia, Thailand, India, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Poland, Cambodia, Turkey and Vietnam, will take part in FILMART to explore Chinese mainland and global opportunities via the Hong Kong platform.Documentaries are in focus at this year's FILMART, where visitors will find the documentary works of over 200 exhibitors. A seminar entitled "Documentaries: From Local to Global" will be held on Day 2 (20 March), featuring Daniel Braun, Co-President of Submarine Entertainment, maker of the Academy Award-winning documentaries of the past three years; Patrick Connolly, Vice President, Programming, AMC Networks Sundance TV Global and Summer Song, Director of Copyright Operation Center, China Visible Influence Pictures Ltd.Other conferences and seminars will also feature an extraordinary line-up of speakers, such as Kang Hye Jung, producer of Korean blockbuster "The Battleship Island"; David Kosse, executive producer of Oscar-winning films "The Theory of Everything" and "Room"; "Shuzo John Shiota", and executive animation producer of the "Transformers" series and "Ajin".At the seminar on "Navigating the Chinese TV Market", speakers will include Chen Xiao, Vice President of IQIYI; Hou Hong Liang, CEO of Daylight Entertainment Co., Ltd (producer of popular Chinese TV series "Nirvana in Fire"); Ma Zhong-jun, Chairman of Beijing Ci Wen Media (producer of mainland TV series "The Return of the Condor Heroes" and "The Journey of Flower"); Wu Hong-liang, Chairman of the Board, Talent Television and Film Co., Ltd (producer of "The Empress of China" and "Win the World", both mainland TV series).To further help participants foster new business partnerships, FILMART will also feature over 40 networking events, thematic seminars and press conferences. More than 300 screenings will be held during the event, including some 100 world, international and Asia premieres.You and your representatives are cordially invited to cover FILMART. Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register at the Media Centre located at the Expo Drive Entrance, HKCEC with their business cards and/or media identification. Details are as follows:FILMART Schedule:19-21 Mar (Mon-Wed) 9:30 - 6pm22 March (Thurs) 9:30 - 5pmHall 1, HKCEC, Wan Chai, H.K.FILMART Website:www.hktdc.com/fair/hkfilmart-en/Media Enquiries:HKTDC Comms & Public Affairs Dept.Banbi Chen+852 2584 4525, banbi.yc.chen@hktdc.orgSunny Ng+852 2584 4357, sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.orgSource: HKTDCCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.