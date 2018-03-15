

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures slumped to their lowest since March 1 Thursday, as the dollar steadied versus major rivals.



Traders are betting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week despite low inflation and a series of downbeat readings on retail sales.



April gold declined by $7.80, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,317.80/oz.



In economic news today, import prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of February.



The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in January.



Economists had expected import prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



