The whey protein market of Spain represents a significant share in Europe and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The swift shift of non-vegetarians towards alternative protein sources due to health and environmental concerns has created a demand for whey protein market in Spain.
A major driver of whey protein market is increasing health awareness among the population especially youth population. As whey is considered as an effective protein to build muscle, the consumption of whey has increased in sports industry. Food containing protein is mostly consumed after workout sessions and practice and is proven to be the perfect diet to develop body muscle.
The major restraint to whey protein market in Spain is undefined regulation of whey protein by the government along with ending milk quota by EU in 2015. The high cost of production also plays significant role in restraining the whey protein market. The high cost of final products and less awareness about the usage ideas are other factors restricting the growth of the market. The manufacturers are focused on increasing the visibility of the product in large retails chain, consumer awareness and strengthening the supply chain.
Dietary supplement industry of Spain is one of the major consumers of the whey protein market with a market size of around $170 million in 2017. There is growing research for developing various food and beverage product with whey ingredients. Sports nutrition and infant formula sectors are expected to create strong demand for whey based products during the forecast period.
Industry Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits of Supplement Diets
- Growing Use of Whey Proteins in Functional Food and Beverages Industry
- Increasing Demand for Dairy Alternatives Ingredients and Proteins
Restraints
- High Cost of Ingredients and Production
- Growing Vegan Population Alternatives to Whey Protein
- Health Safety Concerns and Undefined Regulations
Opportunities
- Growing Dietary Supplement Prescription
- Surging Demand of High Quality Protein in Food Industry
Key Deliverables
- Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth
- Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
- Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
- Supply demand side trend and analysis
- Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
- Insights on growth potential of the market
- Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted
- Competitive landscape of the industry
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Summary
3. Industry Dynamics
4. Market Size and Forecast
5. Competitive Analysis
6. Company Profiles
- Agropur MSI, LLC
- Arla Foods
- Carbery Group
- Champignon-Hofmeister Group
- DMK Group
- Fonterra Co-operative Group
- FrieslandCampina Ingredients
- Glanbia Plc
- Hilmar Cheese Company Inc
- Lactalis Ingredients
- Land O'Lakes Inc
- Leprino
