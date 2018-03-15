The "Spain Whey Protein Market 2018 Analysis Forecasts 2014-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The whey protein market of Spain represents a significant share in Europe and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The swift shift of non-vegetarians towards alternative protein sources due to health and environmental concerns has created a demand for whey protein market in Spain.

A major driver of whey protein market is increasing health awareness among the population especially youth population. As whey is considered as an effective protein to build muscle, the consumption of whey has increased in sports industry. Food containing protein is mostly consumed after workout sessions and practice and is proven to be the perfect diet to develop body muscle.

The major restraint to whey protein market in Spain is undefined regulation of whey protein by the government along with ending milk quota by EU in 2015. The high cost of production also plays significant role in restraining the whey protein market. The high cost of final products and less awareness about the usage ideas are other factors restricting the growth of the market. The manufacturers are focused on increasing the visibility of the product in large retails chain, consumer awareness and strengthening the supply chain.

Dietary supplement industry of Spain is one of the major consumers of the whey protein market with a market size of around $170 million in 2017. There is growing research for developing various food and beverage product with whey ingredients. Sports nutrition and infant formula sectors are expected to create strong demand for whey based products during the forecast period.

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness About Health Benefits of Supplement Diets

Growing Use of Whey Proteins in Functional Food and Beverages Industry

Increasing Demand for Dairy Alternatives Ingredients and Proteins

Restraints

High Cost of Ingredients and Production

Growing Vegan Population Alternatives to Whey Protein

Health Safety Concerns and Undefined Regulations

Opportunities

Growing Dietary Supplement Prescription

Surging Demand of High Quality Protein in Food Industry

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Company Profiles

Agropur MSI, LLC

Arla Foods

Carbery Group

Champignon-Hofmeister Group

DMK Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Glanbia Plc

Hilmar Cheese Company Inc

Lactalis Ingredients

Land O'Lakes Inc

Leprino

