

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Silicon valley tech unicorn Zscaler is expected to price its initial public offering on Thursday and will debut on the Nasdaq on Friday morning.



On Tuesday, Zscaler had increased is expected IPO price range to 13 to 15 a share, up from 10 to 12 a share. It also increased the amount of shares being offered to 12 million from 10 million. The company will raise up to $180 million at the higher end of its expected price range. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZS. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters.



Zscaler was privately valued at more than $1 billion in its last round of private funding, according to VentureSource. The IPO will give it a market value of over $1.6 billion.



Zscaler is a global cloud-based information security company that provides Internet security, web security, firewalls, sandboxing, SSL inspection, antivirus, vulnerability management and granular control of user activity in cloud computing, mobile and Internet of things environments.



'Zscaler was incorporated in 2007, during the early stages of cloud adoption and mobility, based on a vision that the internet would become the new corporate network as the cloud becomes the new data center. We predicted that with rapid cloud adoption and increasing workforce mobility, traditional perimeter security approaches would provide inadequate protection for users and data and an increasingly poor user experience. We pioneered a security cloud that represents a fundamental shift in the architectural design and approach to network security,' the company's overview in the SEC filing.



Two other tech companies are also in line to list their shares. Music-streaming app Spotify Inc. and cloud-storage company Dropbox Inc. are expected to enter the public markets within weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX