

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said it 'certainly looks like' the Russians were behind last week's nerve agent attack on a former spy.



Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were hospitalized after being exposed to the nerve agent in the U.K.



Trump said Thursday he was in 'deep discussions' with British Prime Minister Theresa May about how to respond to the attack.



'A very sad situation,' Trump said during a White House meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. 'It certainly looks like the Russians were behind it.'



He added, 'Something that should never, ever happen. And we're taking it very seriously, as, I think, are many others.'



A joint statement from the leaders of the U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany also attributed the attack to the Russians, who have denied the allegations.



The statement was released by Trump, May, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



'The United Kingdom thoroughly briefed its allies that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack,' the leaders said.



They added, 'We share the United Kingdom's assessment that there is no plausible alternative explanation, and note that Russia's failure to address the legitimate request by the government of the United Kingdom further underlines Russia's responsibility.'



The statement comes the same day the Treasury Department announced new sanctions on several Russian entities and individuals for alleged meddling in the 2016 election and malicious cyber-attacks.



The Treasury mentioned the nerve agent attack in its announcement of the sanctions, saying the attack further demonstrates the reckless and irresponsible conduct of the Russian government.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX