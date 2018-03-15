Clean technology company Verditek announced on Thursday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Westec Environmental Solutions (WES), has licensed a company to commercialise one of its products. Canadian company Industrial Climate Solutions Inc (ICSI) has been licensed on an exclusive worldwide basis to commercialise WES' patented carbon capture, natural gas processing, gas purification and indoor air quality technology. Geoff Nesbitt, chairman and interim chief executive of Verditek, said: "This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...