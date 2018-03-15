STO FN Sustainable Retail Bonds



STO FN Sustainable Retail Bonds is created with application and functionality similar to the existing market STO FN Bond Market Retail. The segment will only list green, social and sustainable bonds that meet the Nasdaq Green, Social and Sustainable Bond Criteria.





The segment is available in production with activation March 15 with the following identifiers:



Market Identification in Production Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Retail Bonds FNSE 192 842 Genium INET Production



