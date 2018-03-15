- Visit in recognition of FINEOS success in North America -

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, today welcomed Minister Michael D'Arcy TD, Ireland's Minister of State at the Department of Finance to its new offices in Atlanta, Georgia. The purpose of the Minister's visit is to raise the profile of Ireland's financial services and fintech capabilities amongst key decision makers in the US. FINEOS was selected for the visit because of its record of success in the US market. Since entering the market in 2003, FINEOS has acquired a dominant position with eight of the top 20 US Life and Health carriers selecting FINEOS products. Customers include the Principal Financial Group, Mutual of Omaha and Assurant. The new Atlanta Office will service and support new customers for FINEOS Claims, Absence, Paid Family Leave and FINEOS Cloud operations.

Speaking on his arrival in the US Minister D'Arcy said, "I am very proud to be here at FINEOS' new Atlanta office and to support an indigenous Irish software success story, which is rapidly gaining market share in the global insurance technology provider space. One of the core objectives of the Government's IFS 2020 Strategy is to strengthen and support our indigenous fintech sector to achieve international success. FINEOS is an excellent example of what can be achieved, having built an extremely impressive track record in North America over the past 15 years. I wish the FINEOS Team continued success as they successfully scale their operations."

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS, welcomed the visit of Minister D'Arcy. "We are honoured to host such a high-profile party to our new offices in Atlanta. As a software exporter committed to the US market, we believe there is huge potential for other IT companies to develop modern, customer-focused technology solutions. We believe our success has come about because we are ultra customer-focused and ensure that everybody-from the insurer to the claimant-has a positive experience of the insurance process".

FINEOS is supported by Enterprise Ireland, the government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets. In the past year, Enterprise Ireland-supported companies opened 59 new offices in the US, an 18% increase over 2016.

FINEOS is a global market leader in core systems with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by eight of the top 20 Group Life, Accident and Health insurers in the US and four of the top five Life, Accident and Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health carriers. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service Policy, Billing, and Claims, providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary, and Individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin, and TPA models. FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

