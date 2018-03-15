

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose Thursday even as stocks failed to hold their early gains.



April WTI oil gained 23 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $61.19/bbl.



Oil has steadies above $60 a barrel despite demand warnings from OPEC and signs the US shale boom will continue unabated.



In economic news today, import prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of February.



The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in January.



Economists had expected import prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



