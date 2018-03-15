

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Thursday announced it will build production versions of its self-driving Cruise AV at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan.



Roof modules for GM's self-driving vehicles will be assembled at its Brownstown plant.



GM said it will invest more than $100 million to upgrade both facilities. Roof module production has already begun and production of the fourth generation Cruise AV is expected to begin in 2019.



The Cruise AV will be commercialized in 2019 and will be the first production-ready vehicle built from the ground up to operate safely on its own with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or manual controls, the company said.



'We're continuing to make great progress on our plans to commercialize in 2019,' said GM President Dan Ammann. 'Our Orion and Brownstown teams have proven experience in building high-quality self-driving test vehicles and battery packs, so they are well-prepared to produce the Cruise AV.'



The Orion plant will continue to build the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Sonic as well as the Cruise AV.



