Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Methylene Chloride Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of methylene chloride and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global demand for methylene chloride can be attributed to the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry to use methylene chloride as an extraction solvent that helps to remove caffeine from tea and coffee seeds," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, leading suppliers are increasing their investment in R&D by collaborating with buyers across end-user industries to identify new applications of methylene chloride," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Methylene Chloride Market:

Expansion of production facilities

Oversupply of methylene chloride, leading to drop in prices

Increasing preference of buyers to procure methylene chloride from low-cost countries

Expansion of production facilities:

Globally, suppliers of methylene chloride are focusing on increasing their investments to expand production facilities due to the high availability of raw materials. Moreover, this will help suppliers to meet the growing demand for methylene chloride. Also, with the expansion of production facilities and increase in supply, the cost of methylene chloride is likely to be reduced.

Oversupply of methylene chloride, leading to a drop in prices:

The expansion of production capacities has increased the supply of methylene chloride which has exceeded its demand. This has also resulted in a drop in prices of methylene chloride and a decrease in exports from countries such as China. Additionally, this has created a considerable price gap leading to an increase in competition among the suppliers to provide methylene chloride at competitive prices.

Increasing preference of buyers to procure methylene chloride from low-cost countries:

There is an increase in preference among the buyers to procure methylene chloride from countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China. This can be attributed to several factors such as the ability of suppliers operating in these countries to manufacture methylene chloride at low costs due to the availability of low-cost labor and low energy costs. It also increases the negotiation power of buyers as the suppliers have higher profit margins.

