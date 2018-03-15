Levi Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACHC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 24, 2017, Acadia issued a press release disclosing that its struggling U.K. facilities had missed the forecasts that defendants had stated to investors would be met throughout the year. The press release also reduced the Company's recently reaffirmed fiscal year 2017 guidance. Following this news, shares of Acadia fell from a close of $44.12 on October 24, 2017 to close at $32.68 the following day. To obtain additional information, go to

