

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Thursday before ending the day roughly flat.



Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.826 percent.



The choppy trading on the came as traders digested a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims edged lower in the week ended March 10th.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 226,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 226,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed import prices increased by more than expected in the month of February.



The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.4 percent in February after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in January.



Economists had expected import prices to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said export prices increased by 0.2 percent in February after rising by 0.8 percent in January. Export prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also released a report showing business activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew robustly in the month of March.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 22.5 in March from 13.1 in February, with a positive reading indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to edge up to 15.0.



Meanwhile, a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed growth in the Philadelphia manufacturing sector slowed in the month of March.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity fell to 22.3 in March from 25.8 in February, although a positive reading still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to drop to 23.0.



Meanwhile, the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing a modest decrease in homebuilder confidence in March.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index edged down to 70 in March from a revised 71 in February. Economists had expected the index to dip to 71 from the 72 originally reported for the previous month.



Another batch of economic data may impact trading on Friday, with traders likely to keep an eye on reports on housing starts, industrial production, and consumer sentiment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX