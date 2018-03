WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite a modest increase by the price of crude oil, energy stocks have moved substantially lower during trading on Thursday.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 2.7 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 2.1 percent.



The weakness among energy stocks comes even though the price of crude for April delivery rose $0.23 to $61.19 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX