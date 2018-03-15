Addivant Announces Approval in India for WESTON 705

DANBURY, Conn., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addivant, a global leader in polymer additives technology and innovation, announces further advancement of food contact approval for its innovative material, WESTON 705. The Indian Government approved the use of WESTON 705 into polyethylene, polypropylene and other copolymers for use in food contact and pharmaceutical applications. This new standard incorporates a loading level of 2000ppm into these applications across a broad range of polymers.

"The WESTON 705 approval in India represents another significant milestone in the development of this market leading technology," said John Steitz, Addivant CEO.

Addivant is an innovator in the field of polymer additives, developing customized solutions that provide customers enhanced application performance, safe handling, and reduction in cost of use. The company is recognized industry-wide for its extensive portfolio of specialty additives including antioxidants, light stabilizers, rubber additives, polymer modifiers, metal deactivators, polymerization inhibitors and intermediates. Addivant is an international company, with 11 plants in five regions as well as research, manufacturing and sales facilities around the globe. Addivant maintains its global headquarters in Connecticut, USA with regional headquarters in: Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Basel, Switzerland, and Shanghai, China. Addivant is an independent portfolio company of SK Capital. Visit www.addivant.com (http://www.addivant.com/) for more information.

