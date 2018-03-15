Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that D. Campbell Deacon has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors for personal reasons. Mr. Deacon has been a key contributor to Pool Safe since he joined the Board of Directors. Mr. David Berger, Chairman & CEO of Pool Safe stated, "I would like to thank Cam for his valuable contributions to the Company and on behalf of the Board we wish him every success in his future endeavours."

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Russel H. McMeekin has been appointed to serve as a Director of Pool Safe, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Deacon. Mr. McMeekin brings an impressive array of executive and technical experience to the Company both in the public and private sectors. "We are very pleased that Russ has agreed to serve on Pool Safe's Board of Directors as he is universally recognized as a leader in the global technology industry. He is an excellent addition to our Board," said Mr. Berger.

"I look forward to working closely with Pool Safe's Board of Directors and leadership team. It is an exciting time in the Company's evolution and I'm eager to be a resource as the company pivots its technology in the connected 'smart safe space'," said Mr. McMeekin.

Mr. McMeekin is a Silicon Valley executive and currently the Chief Executive Officer at Universal mCloud Corp. (TSXV: MCLD). Prior to that, he was as a Founding Partner of Energy Knowledge Inc. that was acquired by Yokogawa Electric Company. In his role as Executive Chairman of Yokogawa Venture Group, he led the acquisitions of Industrial Evolution and KBC Technologies, an energy software and consulting company in the United Kingdom. Prior to that he was CEO of SCI Energy Inc. a Silicon Valley cloud building energy efficiency company now based in Dallas Texas. Mr. McMeekin was President and CEO of NASDAQ listed PGI for six years and was also President of the Internet Business Units at Honeywell International which included joint ventures with Microsoft, United Technologies, and i2 Technologies. Mr. McMeekin completed the Executive Business Program sponsored by Honeywell at the Harvard Business School as well as completing the Stanford School of Law, Executive Director Program with a focus on public company Corporate Governance.

The appointment of Mr. McMeekin as a director is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com or under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

