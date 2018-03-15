SmartDrive Launches New Transportation Intelligence Platform, The First Video-Based Safety Solution Capable Of Convergence

- New SR4 hardware delivers unprecedented compute power in the smallest footprint in the industry, minimising windscreen distractions and simplifying installation and maintenance

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced the launch of the SmartDriveTransportation Intelligence Platform and SR4 hardware, which deliver breakthrough driving performance insights and analytic intelligence by fusing data from all systems, all sensors and the operating environment.

The new platform helps commercial fleets improve safety and efficiency, as well as manage an entirely new set of business challenges arising from the progression of more autonomous technology on the vehicle. Unlike other camera systems that are increasing in size as computer vision capabilities are added, the SR4 next-generation hardware delivers the compute power required for computer vision, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications - all in a small, flexible footprint.

The transportation industry is in a state of transformation. New business models are emerging to address economic changes and shifts in the supply chain, and new technology is changing everything from the need for fuel, to who or what operates the vehicle. With this evolution comes an entirely new set of business challenges for fleets. Risks are changing and the role of the driver is changing.

More automation in the vehicle can cause some drivers to over rely on technology to intervene instead of depending on their safe driving skills. More devices in the vehicle and on the windscreen create more distraction, and new security threats create new data and privacy challenges. Increasingly, transport leaders are asking themselves the question, 'Am I prepared?' In order to respond, they require technology designed specifically for the challenges of today and tomorrow -rather than relying on systems developed for yesterday's concerns.

"We architected this platform to enable the future of intelligent transportation while delivering fleets significant value today. It will help our customers solve a long-standing business challenge - disparate, siloed information stemming from a myriad of disconnected on-board devices that increase operational costs without delivering commensurate value," said Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "Building on our track record of innovation and commitment to system openness, the introduction of this ground-breaking new platform provides fleets a solution capable of true convergence and serves as a foundation on which to build as new and enhanced technologies are adopted in the next three to five years. At the same time, it delivers superior capabilities and impressive enhancements to our video-safety programme that set the standard for what fleets should expect from their solution investment."

The SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform includes new SR4 hardware, new triggering and risk identification, new analytics powered by SmartDrive SmartIQ, and a best-in-class video safety programme. The platform ensures fleets can understand driver readiness as vehicles become more autonomous. With a unified view of driving performance - no matter who or what is operating the vehicle - management can now improve operational results company-wide.

Key capabilities of the SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform include:

More power in the smallest hardware footprint available - Less than half the size of its predecessor, the SR4 hardware reduces driver distraction and improves driver acceptance while streamlining installation and maintenance

- Less than half the size of its predecessor, the SR4 hardware reduces driver distraction and improves driver acceptance while streamlining installation and maintenance More multi-camera support for 360 degree visibility - Directly connects to up to nine cameras and integrates easily with those from third parties without requiring any additional hardware for simplified installation and maintenance

- Directly connects to up to nine cameras and integrates easily with those from third parties without requiring any additional hardware for simplified installation and maintenance More storage capacity for Extended Recording service - Solid-state drive technology and three levels of storage - up to 512GB - provide more context and recording longevity

- Solid-state drive technology and three levels of storage - up to 512GB - provide more context and recording longevity Expanded integration options to third - party systems - Six ports enable data integration and triggering from other on-board systems, amplifying the value of technology investments and delivering a more complete view of risk

- - Six ports enable data integration and triggering from other on-board systems, amplifying the value of technology investments and delivering a more complete view of risk Mixed fleet capability - Current SmartDrive customers can leverage both new and pre-existing hardware, maintaining a seamless user experience without operational disruption

- Current SmartDrive customers can leverage both new and pre-existing hardware, maintaining a seamless user experience without operational disruption Enhanced reliability and security - Robust, tamper-resistant hardware, improved over-the-air upgrade experience and fewer components allow for easier installation and maintenance, providing immediate savings

- Robust, tamper-resistant hardware, improved over-the-air upgrade experience and fewer components allow for easier installation and maintenance, providing immediate savings Industry-leading SmartChoice' Video Safety Programme - Flexible programme allows fleets to choose among various levels of protection and camera configurations to fit their unique needs, maximising ROI

"The transportation industry has seen a trend of devices getting larger as they add more advanced capabilities, whereas tech innovation demands that hardware becomes smaller and sleeker while delivering more power and functionality," said Mitgang. "The SR4 meets these expectations by delivering unprecedented compute power, seamless integration with third-party systems and the most advanced risk assessment capabilities - all within a discreet footprint."

Supporting the SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform, the SR4 hardware offers:

A purpose-built controller unit featuring intelligent monitoring and recording functions, expandable solid-state storage and 4G/LTE and Bluetooth 4.x communication protocols

Significantly smaller road and interior-facing cameras, which minimise impediments to the driver's field of view and facilitate compliance with government regulations

A separate sensor bar that allows more flexibility in camera placement

A keypad that enables manual event recording while supporting unique identification codes and a privacy mode for drivers

A wireless key fob, putting the power of manual recording in the hands of the driver whether inside or outside the vehicle

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems, the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award for Video Safety Solutions, gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video analysis, predictive analytics and personalised performance programme help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500', has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 210 million analysed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 650 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit uk.smartdrive.net.

