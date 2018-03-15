The "World: Halogenated Derivatives Of Hydrocarbons Market Report Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global halogenated hydrocarbon derivative market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry.
The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading companies and brands are also included.
Product Coverage: Saturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons; unsaturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons; halogenated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons containing two or more different halogens; halogenated derivatives of cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic hydrocarbons; halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons.
Data Coverage
- Market volume and value
- Volume and dynamics of domestic production
- Structure of production by commodity groups
- Structure of production by regions
- Key market players and their profiles
- Volume and dynamics of exports/imports
- Producer prices, import/export prices
- Trade structure and channels
- Factors influencing the market
- Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term
- Per Capita Consumption
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Market Trends
3. Market Overview
3.1 Market Volume and Value
3.2 Consumption by Country
3.3 Market Opportunities by Country
3.4 Market Forecast to 2025
4. Production
4.1 Production from 2007-2016
4.2 Production by Country
5. Imports
5.1 Imports from 2007-2016
5.2 Imports by Country
5.3 Import Prices by Country
6. Exports
6.1 Exports from 2007-2016
6.2 Exports by Country
6.3 Export Prices by Country
7. Profiles of Major Producers
Appendix 1: Commodity Balance
Appendix 2: Trade and Prices by Countries
Appendix 3: Direction of Trade Between Major Producers and Consumers
Appendix 4: Producer Prices Index
