Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") announces that it has decided to release the last two of the remaining mineral claims of the Mackenzie Mountains Iron-Copper Property (the "Mackenzie Property") located in the Mackenzie Mining District, Northwest Territories, Canada. It is of the Board's view to focus its full attention on the recently acquired Quebec claims with a view that it will benefit the company and its shareholders going forward.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Giovanni Gasbarro

President and CEO

