

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $2.35 billion, or $5.12 per share. This was up from $1.63 billion, or $3.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $5.33 billion. This was up from $4.14 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.35 Bln. vs. $1.63 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.2% -EPS (Q1): $5.12 vs. $3.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.0% -Analysts Estimate: $5.04 -Revenue (Q1): $5.33 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 28.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX