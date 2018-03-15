The "Sodium Sulfate: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world sodium sulphate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for sodium sulphate.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of sodium sulphate

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing sodium sulphate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on sodium sulphate manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of sodium sulphate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Sodium sulphate market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: SODIUM SULFATE PROPERTIES AND USES

2. SODIUM SULFATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. SODIUM SULFATE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World sodium sulfate capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World sodium sulfate production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Sodium sulfate consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Sodium sulfate global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Sodium sulfate prices in the world market

4. SODIUM SULFATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Sodium sulfate European market analysis

4.2. Sodium sulfate Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Sodium sulfate North American market analysis

4.4. Sodium sulfate Latin American market analysis

4.5. Sodium sulfate Middle East market analysis

5. SODIUM SULFATE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Sodium sulfate capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Sodium sulfate consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Sodium sulfate market prices forecast up to 2022

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE SODIUM SULFATE MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. SODIUM SULFATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET

8. SODIUM SULFATE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

