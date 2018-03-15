The "Benzene: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world Benzene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for Benzene.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: BENZENE PROPERTIES AND USES

2. BENZENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. BENZENE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World benzene capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World benzene production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Benzene consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Benzene global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Benzene prices in the world market

4. BENZENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Benzene European market analysis

4.2. Benzene Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Benzene North American market analysis

4.4. Benzene Latin American market analysis

4.5. Benzene Middle East market analysis

5. BENZENE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Benzene capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Benzene consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Benzene market prices forecast up to 2022

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE BENZENE MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. BENZENE END-USE SECTOR

7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

