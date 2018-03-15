The "Benzene: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world Benzene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for Benzene.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: BENZENE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. BENZENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. BENZENE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World benzene capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World benzene production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Benzene consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Benzene global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Benzene prices in the world market
4. BENZENE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Suppliers in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Benzene European market analysis
4.2. Benzene Asia Pacific market analysis
4.3. Benzene North American market analysis
4.4. Benzene Latin American market analysis
4.5. Benzene Middle East market analysis
5. BENZENE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Benzene capacity and production forecast up to 2022
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Benzene consumption forecast up to 2022
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Benzene market prices forecast up to 2022
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE BENZENE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. BENZENE END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s7pfcl/world_benzene?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006441/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Petrochemicals, Solvents