America Movil's Central America Operations Claro Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua leverage iBasis IPX infrastructure for 3G and 4G data roaming services

iBasis, a KPN company, today announced the successful migration of GRX and LTE Data services to enable America Movil's Central American operations, under the Claro brand, to enhance its data roaming services using iBasis' IPX. The five operators and iBasis have leveraged their joint engineering and operational expertise in deploying and processing services without service disruption for the end-users.

By using iBasis IPX services for 3G as well as 4G, the Claro mobile operators benefit from the powerful analytics capability of InVision and advanced Service Management capabilities. iBasis provides its customers with valuable insights to anticipate and address roaming traffic surges or regional expansion to support dynamic data roaming growth, all to guarantee the best user experience for inbound and outbound roamers.

"We already experienced great services for LTE data roaming so we wanted to enhance our relationship with iBasis for GRX. iBasis is a trusted partner who demonstrates excellent support, responsiveness and always find innovative ways to reduce roaming services management complexity. The outstanding coordination between both parties enabled us to migrate our services in record time," said José CervantesDirector of International Relations of Claro Central América.

"We are very proud to be selected by Claro Central América, who serves more than 15 million mobile customers in its region. Our focus on end-to-end IPX roaming solutions for 3G and 4G with global reach enables Claro Central América to quickly and cost-efficiently meet its growing mobile demand in the region," said Feddo Hazewindus, President and CEO of iBasis. "Our respective teams are working very well together and this cooperation is an illustration of the ROCCO MNO Survey finding, showing iBasis as the most trusted and easiest IPX provider to work with."

With 20 years of IP experience as a pioneer in VoIP interoperability, the iBasis network has become the preferred IPX backbone and was voted by the industry as the Best IPX Service Provider at Carriers World Awards 2017. iBasis was also rated Top Tier 1 IPX Vendor by MNOs, according to Rocco's IPX Vendor Performance Report 2017.

About iBasis

A wholly-owned KPN company, iBasis is a leading IPX Provider for carriers, mobile operators, OTTs and IoT service providers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice services including HD Voice, VoLTE and anti-fraud services. The iBasis multi-service IPX interconnects operators and service providers globally with guaranteed quality and security for the entire mobile service portfolio: SS7 Signaling, GRX and S8, Diameter Signaling, VoLTE Interconnect and Roaming, supporting both the LBO and S8HR models. iBasis' InVision advanced analytics enable operators to monitor and proactively manage the quality of roaming traffic on a global scale. iBasis customers include more than 1,000 operators and service providers, and iBasis' global IPX reach is unsurpassed due to its Open Peering Policy. iBasis wins Best IPX Service Provider at Total Telecom's Carriers World Awards 2017.

For more information, please visit www.ibasis.com.

About América Móvil

América Móvil is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America. Through the development of a world-class integrated telecommunications platform, we offer our customers a portfolio of value added services and enhanced communications solutions, in 25 countries of America and Europe. At December 31st, 2017, the company had 362 million access lines, including 279 million wireless subscribers and 82.8 million fixed revenue generating units (fixed lines, broadband accesses and PayTV).

For more information, please visit: www.americamovil.com

About Claro Central América

Claro, trademark of America Movil, is the leader in telecommunications services in the region, due to the integral communications solutions it offers, as well as being the only operator providing the most ample variety of services, the best prices and greater coverage in the six countries of Central America.

More at: www.claro.com

