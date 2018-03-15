Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Enterprise Content Management Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the managed services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of enterprise content management solutions and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006108/en/

Global Enterprise Content Management Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry has resulted in the generation of massive amounts of data related to consumers and processes, which in turn is triggering the growth of the ECM market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "ECM solutions help organizations in minimizing the complexities related to retrieval of complex data and also improves their operational efficiency," added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Enterprise Content Management Market:

ECM solutions with remote access capabilities

ECM solutions with geo-location functionality

Provision of SaaS ECM solutions

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

ECM solutions with remote access capabilities:

The buyers of ECM solutions prefer solutions that have remote access capabilities as they offer several advantages including the ability to view data on mobile devices even when not connected to the company network. Moreover, ECM solutions with remote access capabilities help in reducing the procurement costs for buyers as there is no involvement of third-party vendors. It also increases data accessibility for buyers.

ECM solutions with geo-location functionality:

Leading suppliers of ECM solutions are increasingly focusing on providing ECM solutions that have geo-location functionality. This is mainly because through the use of geo-location functionality the buyers can quickly retrieve data based on geographic specifications. It also reduces the operational costs for buyers, as they do not have to sort and filter data based on different geographic locations manually.

Provision of SaaS ECM solutions:

Suppliers are increasingly providing SaaS-based ECM solutions to buyers to cater to their additional storage requirements without additional investments in the storage infrastructure. SaaS-based ECM solutions also help in reducing the complexity regarding data migration and conversion. Moreover, it also helps in cutting down the procurement costs for buyers as data centers of suppliers can be shared with the other buyers.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Security Printing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Label and Package Printing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Web-to-Print Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global ATM Managed Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006108/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com