Lotto247: 'Perfect Storm' Weekend Approaches with Guaranteed $2.1 Billion Jackpot Total

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This weekend, March 16th and 17th, 2018 - a total of more than $2.1-billion in guaranteed jackpots is set to provide the opportunity for someone to join the list of the mega rich.

Whilst that enormous number sounds fabricated, Lotto247 .com can confirmed that it is not. The official US Powerball jackpot is $455-million, the official US Mega Millions jackpot is $345-million, and Lotto247.com's exclusive USA Mega Millions Max and SuperEna Max Superdraw jackpots stand at $703-million and €514-million respectively.

The vast majority of people will work a lifetime without even coming close to becoming a millionaire, much less a billionaire. But, according to Forbes magazine's most recent annual assessment of wealth and assets, there are a total of 2,208 USD billionaires dotted around the globe. Winning these jackpots this weekend, however, could instantly elevate someone to the lofty heights of becoming the 1,157th richest person on the planet.

Paul Robinson, Lotto247.com's Marketing Director, is understandably excited. "The jackpot rollovers and special draws have aligned themselves perfectly to set this coming weekend as the richest ever. The scale and volume of potential winnings is unprecedented. We just don't know how long this run will last!"

If there is such a thing as a fast track to success, this weekend could certainly prove to be it for someone.